Candidates for the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania’s open seats for U.S. Senate and governor are competing over who is closer to former President Donald Trump and who can be the most extreme.
Just weeks before Pennsylvania’s May 17 primary, what has become clear is that the top tier Republican candidates for governor and U.S. Senate are Trump loyalists and extremists.
The front-runners in Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate race — Mehmet Oz, the celebrity surgeon, and David McCormick, a hedge fund CEO — once expressed more moderate views but are now positioning themselves as right-wing Trump loyalists.
Trump has endorsed Oz in the race, citing his popularity from TV.
The race to replace Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not seeking reelection, is one of the most closely watched in the country and could determine control of the Senate.
The race to replace Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who cannot run for a third term by state law, remains up for grabs on the Republican side.
In the Republican Senate race, several of the candidates question the results of the 2020 presidential election and in some cases cite false conspiracy theories. In a televised debate, most of the Republican Senate candidates said they would not have voted to certify Pennsylvania’s electoral votes. Most of the GOP candidates even see Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as too moderate and would not vote for him if Republicans retake the Senate.
In the race for governor, the leading Republican candidates are even more extreme.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that “high-profile Republican candidates for statewide office are treating talk of a global satanic blood cult like regular campaigning.”
The newspaper reports that last week in Gettysburg, a far-right Christian conference called “Patriots Arise for God and Country” drew State Sen. Doug Mastriano, a GOP front-runner for Pennsylvania governor, and Teddy Daniels, a candidate for lieutenant governor.
At the conference, organizers played a video claiming the world is experiencing a great awakening that will expose “ritual child sacrifice” and a “global satanic blood cult,” reports the Inquirer.
The video sounded like theories espoused by followers of QAnon, who believe that a global cabal of Democrats and elites is trafficking children for sex and engaged in other demonic activity. Images associated with the conspiracy theory were displayed during the violent Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.
Mastriano, who has consistently led the polls in the Republican field of gubernatorial candidates, raised money for his campaign at the fringe event.
The congressional committee investigating the Capitol attack has subpoenaed Mastriano for documents and testimony about his involvement in efforts to overturn Trump’s loss to Joe Biden.
It is deeply disturbing that Republican Party candidates for governor and the U.S. Senate in the Pennsylvania primary are so extreme.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.