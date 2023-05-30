Suspected shooter of a 19-year-old who was shot on the EL platform at 15th and Market Street, about 11:40 p.m. last Monday. Anyone with info may contact SEPTA police at 215-580-8111 or call the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-8477. Photo: SEPTA Police
Overnight shootings in Philadelphia added tragedy to tragedy as Philly returned to school and work, and school, Tuesday morning. Photo: www.nydailynews.com
Sherry Stone
TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
After a weekend of violence, Philadelphia Police say six more people were shot overnight, bleeding the Memorial Day weekend violence into the wee-hours of Tuesday morning. And, there were at least three more shootings shortly before midnight leading into Tuesday.
According to Police Public Affairs Officer Tanya Little, a 32-year-old male was shot four times in the lower extremities, in the 18th district near 52nd and Spruce. The incident occurred at 8:45 am, Tuesday, and police transported the Presbyterian Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
An-identified Black man was shot twice in the head in the 2700 block of East Cumberland Street, at 8:09 am, Tuesday, in the 26th district. He was transported to Temple Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.
A 25-year-old male was shot one time in the buttocks by an unknown assailant at 12:25 am. He was transported by police to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition. A gun was recovered and a suspect was arrested.
There was a double-shooting in the 4700 block of Tackawanna Street at 10:42 pm, Monday night. A 38-year-old male was shot twice in the left arm. The victim was transported to Temple Hospital by police and placed in stable condition. A second 21-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was transported to Jefferson, Frankford-South by private vehicle and then taken to Jefferson-Torresdale by medics. He was in critical but stable condition. No arrests were made and police are still investigating the incident.
A woman in her late 30's was shot twice in the left leg, and once in the left buttocks, in the 18th police district, about 9:08 pm. Monday. The incident occurred in the 400 block of South 60th Street. The woman was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by police. No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.
And another teenager, was shot on SEPTA property, just before midnight Tuesday morning-- this time at 15th and Market, near City Hall. Police say they are looking for four or five people in connection to the incident, which occurred while the 19-year-old was waiting on the Westbound Market/Frankfort El platform. The teen is recovering in a local hospital.
Anyone with information on the SEPTA-shooting should call SEPTA Police at 215-580-8111.
