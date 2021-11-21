When I was growing up in Valdosta, Georgia, we would eagerly await the next clear word from the great writer Langston Hughes’ lovable character called Jess B. Semple. Nothing in American society could escape the wisdom and clarity of Jess B. Semple.
How African Americans exist in the economic system is in need of Jess B. Semple. Here are the facts as I know them. Simply, we were thrust into a system that saw us as commodities to be bought and sold during the first 200 years of our presence in the English territory.
Now, more than 400 years since we landed at Point Comfort, Virginia, we have escaped the personal buying and selling of ourselves, but have landed in the place where our labor could be bought and sold. This is somewhat better, but it still endangers our existence if we cannot find buyers for our skills, professions and muscle.
African Americans remain the first to suffer from a contracting economy. The first to be laid off from menial jobs. The first to be demoted when the corporation seeks to lower its cost.
The simple truth is that the economy is set up to enrich the wealthy and to make the poor poorer. If this were not the case, then someone would have told us.
Black people’s unemployment for 2020 was 19.5% in Philadelphia, compared to Detroit at 17.7%. We are among the most seriously hampered communities in the nation.
There are many reasons for this situation, and none of them has to do with our worth as a people. The principal issue is the racial ladder existing in the minds of all people in this society. It is an imaginary ladder created in literature, sermons, laws and customs by white people who seek to claim superiority for whites. The racial ladder claims that whites are naturally on top and Blacks naturally on the bottom.
To Jess B. Semple this is a lie that must be attacked in all quarters.
What then must we do? There are a number of avenues that we must take to overcome the stigma written in our history about Black people and poverty, Black people and homelessness, Black people and laziness, and all other negatives thrown at our population.
Education brings the greatest result to move a people, starting with your family and mine, from poverty to a sustainable livelihood. We must regain the vigor and enthusiasm that our ancestors had right after the ending of the Civil War when our population of nearly 4½ million people with a 95% illiteracy rate cut that rate to 30% by 1900! In 35 years, the illiterate Black population exceeded the rate of literacy found in most European countries at the time.
Jess B. Semple knows that education alone is not enough. We have educated people who cannot find jobs. We have people who are highly qualified for all types of positions but have been searching without success for good paying jobs to no avail. So, the simple answer is that the system is also rigged against us because of the racial ladder idea.
To be honest, this is where our fight must be waged. We cannot betray the hope of our fathers and mothers that the strong men and women keep coming along to defeat the racial ladder idea. It must be a vow you make every day in order to stay true to the light that shines so brightly at the end of struggle. Let the entrepreneurs rise with energy and vigor like the incredible people Shomari Wills tells us about in his book, “Black Fortunes.” Athletes, corporations, municipal managers, and professionals in law, business and education must become the engines to employ people in the community.
Of course, we know that education and enthusiasm are not enough. We must support progressive politics that will restructure the society so that wealth is more equally distributed, that corporations and the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes, that health care and schooling are less expensive, and that all people are given a chance to achieve their dreams. We have come a long way, but we have to remember, we are not there yet!
