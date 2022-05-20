Eight Philadelphia County Girl Scouts received the prestigious Silver Award from the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania recently.
The Girl Scout Silver Award is the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn. The award represents a girl’s accomplishments in Girl Scouting and her community as she grows and works to improve her life and the lives of others.
Silver Award Girl Scouts choose Take Action projects by individually identifying a community problem, developing a plan to solve it, recruiting a team to assist them, and creating sustainable solutions that last for years beyond their project.
Philadelphia’s inaugural Multicultural Media Professionals Week(MMPW) held their opening reception Monday night at Rivers Casino. MMPW offers an exchange of resources and networking affairs for agencies, businesses, entrepreneurs, skilled professionals and students.
Wedding Wednesdays are back in Love Park. Wedding Wednesdays take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each Wednesday through October. Juliette Varns and Christopher Varns recently celebrated their nuptials at the iconic statue as part of the program. For more information, visit myphillypark.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.