Laborers' Local 332 held their 9th Annual The Wind Beneath Our Wings Awards Dinner on Saturday. The award was created by Business Manager Samuel Staten, Jr. in November 2011 with the inaugural dinner being held in June 2012. The purpose of the award is to acknowledge Local 332 members who have demonstrated outstanding dedication and made consistent contributions to the organization over a long period of time. The Wind Beneath Our Wings Award is the highest honor bestowed by Local 332 upon a member in good standing.
REC Philly Co-Founder launches his first book. Friends, family, and colleagues poured into the doors of REC Philly on Friday night to celebrate the launch of William Tyrone Toms’ first book, “(Un)Common Sense: Your Strategy Guide To Creative Freedom”. The book is a 10-chapter strategy guide for and person who desires to get paid to do what they love, or in Toms’ words, for the creative entrepreneur. On May 6th the UnCommon Sense Book Launch hosted roughly 250 attendees, who were invited to pick up a signed copy of the book and enjoy a fireside chat and Q&A with the author, live music, photo booth, and themed cocktails provided by the event’s official sponsor Ciroc and Deleon Tequila.
