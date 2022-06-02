Former Mayor Michael Nutter received an honorable recognition from the prestigious men’s club, Ye Old Philadelphia Club last weekend. The President of the Ye Old Philadelphia Club, Steven Bragman, honored Michael Nutter for his outstanding service to the community and the City of Philadelphia. This award was presented during the Club’s annual Formal Spring Dance as they celebrated their 95th year. This presentation was delayed for two years due to COVID.
In previous years, awardees have included outstanding Philadelphians like Civil Rights Leader and Activist. Rev. Leon Sullivan, Radio Commentator, E. Steven Collins, the Honorable Councilwoman, Marion Tasco, U.S. Congressman, Dwight Evans, the Rev Dr. Alyn E. Waller and many others.
The Ye Olde Philadelphia Club is an organization of African American men that was established in 1926 with the purpose of working together to address important issues facing their community. They believe that coming together is the beginning, keeping together is progress and working together is success. Almost 500 people attended the Saturday night event.
Community College of Philadelphia Foundation hosted the 2022 Black & Gold Gala earlier this week. Emceed by 6-ABC’s Rick Williams, the gala took place at Vie by Cescaphe.
As the College Foundation’s signature fundraising event, it has raised nearly $2 million since 2018 to support student scholarships. With more than 700 tickets sold, this year’s gala raised over $870,000 – a record-breaking amount.
Each year, the Black & Gold Gala recognizes the outstanding service of individuals and organizations in the City of Philadelphia that demonstrate involvement in community growth in the areas of education, business, social services, and health. This year’s honorees included:
Community Hero Award: Kenneth and Faatimah Gamble, co-founders, Universal Companies
Corporate Leadership Award: Michael Forman, chair and CEO, FS Investments
Alumni Achievement Award: Alfred T. Samura, MD, Cooper University Health Care
