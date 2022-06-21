This week, hundreds of Comcast employees in Philadelphia came together to participate in volunteer efforts across six community locations in the city, including a career panel and goal-setting workshop with Girls Inc.
Volunteers joined Simone Manuel, U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist, Swimming; Erin Jackson, U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist, Speed Skating; and Comcast’s Dalila Wilson-Scott for a life and career panel and Q&A with girls (ages 11-18) who have an interest in athletics. Volunteers then participated in a goalsetting activity where the girls shared their hopes and dreams and packed supply kits to prepare for summer programming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.