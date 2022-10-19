Funded by the City of Philadelphia, Mural Arts Philadelphia commissioned Philadelphia artist Claes Gabriel to create an original Mural on the facade of Super Star Barbershop located at 500 W Olney Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19120. The mural, dedicated on Wednesday, honors Haitian cultural heritage by celebrating a key figure in the country’s history — Toussaint Louverture. Louverture was born a slave and later became the leader of the largest and most successful slave rebellion in world history. He was defiant in the face of oppression, affirming our innate freedom, and creating ripples of social justice across America that are still felt today.
Claes Gabriel is a Philadelphia-based artist from Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Gabriel immigrated to the States in 1989 and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Painting and Sculpture at the Maryland Institute College of Art in 1999. His three-dimensional paintings pull from folklore and his own imagined tales, capturing a deified presence in each piece. Inspired by modernists such as Frank Stella and Sam Gilliam, Gabriel’s work lives beyond the confines of a flat wall; he stretches and sews canvases taut over wooden armatures to construct masks and free-standing statues.
