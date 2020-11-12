CHICAGO — Oprah Winfrey sat down with former President Barack Obama on Wednesday for an interview about his upcoming memoir, “A Promised Land.”

The conversation will be made available for free and debut on Tuesday, Nov. 17 on Apple TV+, the same day as the memoir’s long-awaited release.

“This book was worth the wait,” Winfrey said in a statement. “Everybody who reads it is going to be on this journey from the grueling and monotonous grind of the campaign, to taking us inside the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room and the Situation Room and sometimes, even the bedroom. This book has both the intimacy and the grandeur coming through in this memoir, and I have so been looking forward to speaking with him about all of it.”

“There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one,” Obama wrote in a September tweet. “In ‘A Promised Land,’ I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody.”

The 768-page book, published by Crown, will be issued in 25 languages.

Barack Obama directly confronts the racist politics of President Donald Trump in the first volume of his post-presidency memoir, bluntly suggesting how he believes his historic election in 2008 opened a wave of bitter and divisive turmoil that fueled Republicans’ obstructionism and ultimately changed the party, according to a copy of the book obtained by CNN.

“It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted,” Obama writes. “Which is exactly what Donald Trump understood when he started peddling assertions that I had not been born in the United States and was thus an illegitimate president. For millions of Americans spooked by a Black man in the White House, he promised an elixir for their racial anxiety.”The 768-page memoir, titled A Promised Land and due out on November 17, chronicles the future president’s childhood and political rise, before diving deeply into his historic 2008 campaign and first four years in office. Obama dedicates hundreds of pages to the fights and characters that colored his tenure, from his work to pass Obamacare in 2010 to the complexities of dealing with a slate of world leaders and finally his decision to approve the raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

“The Oprah Conversation” is a series featuring Winfrey’s signature interviews with newsmakers and thought leaders on a wide range of timely topics. The episodes have been filmed remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.