As I wrote in the Oct. 14 edition of the Tribune, “The Nov. 8, 2022 general election will determine America’s future. We are at a political fork in the road: To the left is democracy and to the right is fascism. We are where Italy was before right-wing fascist Benito Mussolini took over in 1922, where Germany was before right-wing fascist Adolf Hitler took over in 1933, and where Spain was before right-wing fascist Francisco Franco took over in 1939. That’s no hyperbole. That’s political fact. If you don’t believe that, ask yourself what would’ve resulted if Orange Hitler’s hillbilly stormtroopers had succeeded in their anti-democratic goal when they violently stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.”
These hillbilly stormtroopers didn’t start their anti-democratic and pro-slavery Confederate flag-waving assault on the tragic Jan. 6 date. They started it in 1619 when they began enslaving us in the land that became America. And they continued it nonstop for 403 years (and counting) with sharecropping, convict leasing, lynching, Jim Crow, disenfranchising, gerrymandering, redlining, educational inequity, employment discrimination, police brutality, mass incarceration, etc. And as the iconic photo – shot in America’s bicentennial year of 1976, shown above clearly indicates – the anti-democratic assault on Black people has not only been politically systemic; it’s also been brutally violent.
That’s why I’m endorsing all Democrats over all Republicans- especially Democrat John Fetterman as Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senator over Republican “MAGAt” Mehmet Oz.
Although I certainly do not and cannot speak for Oprah Winfrey, I truly believe that’s exactly why on Nov. 3 she publicly endorsed Fetterman by stating, “If I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman, for many reasons.” She went on to add, “Choose wisely to preserve the democracy of our country.” And she’s right. This upcoming election will determine if America will remain a multicultural secular democracy or become a racist, religious autocracy.
By the way, she made this powerful endorsement of Fetterman despite the fact that she had made Oz famous as a celebrity doctor when she met him in 2003 and then had him on her wildly popular show more than 60 times over the years. But she apparently found out much later that he’s not only a Trump-endorsed threat to democracy but a medical fraud as well.
As Huffpost.com reported on Dec. 2, 2021, in an article, entitled “Dr. Oz Has A Long History Of Promoting Quack Treatments,” Dr. Oz “isn’t known for dispensing sage medical advice. To augment tried-and-true diet and exercise …, [he] has peddled some bizarre and potentially dangerous cures for everyday ailments, including COVID-19....
“Oz has promoted everything from raspberry ketones, berry-red pills promising to melt excess fat, to hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug falsely touted by former President Donald Trump and the right-wing as a COVID-19 miracle cure.”
As bad as Oz’s medical quackery is, his anti-democratic, pro-racist, pro-Trump, pro-MAGAt, pro-fascist political policies are worse. Much worse.
Oprah obviously opposes the misogyny of Oz, who, as a Republican, supports the U.S. Supreme Court’s anti-democratic leap toward a real-life “Handmaid’s Tale” when it overruled Roe v. Wade, thereby declaring that women and girls have no rights over their own body.
And she obviously endorses Fetterman because of his progressive stances regarding a woman’s right to choose, regarding a livable wage, regarding workers’ rights and unions, regarding the environment, regarding immigrant rights and regarding restorative justice by ending racist mass incarceration, by issuing equitable pardons and by providing for reentry programs.
If you trust Oprah’s judgment and oppose anti-democratic “Trumpish fascism,” vote for Fetterman. Also, do it because I’m endorsing Fetterman and all other Democrats.
Why should you accept my endorsement, you might ask? Who do I think I am, you might ask? Here’s the answer to both questions: To whom much is given, much is required. I have been a trial attorney for more than 25 years, an adjunct college professor of Black History for 15 years, a cultural/political activist since my college days, a radio/TV host for more than 15 years, a newspaper columnist for six years and and an African descendant throughout my entire lifetime.
Furthermore, in the words of the great Congressperson Shirley Chisholm, I am “unbought and unbossed” because I neither request nor accept money, jobs, grants or any personal benefits whatsoever from any candidate or elected official.
As a result of all of those blessings, I have been put in a position to access and uncover information that can bring about justice, equity and, eventually, liberation for Black folks.
Accordingly, prior to each primary and general election, I use that information to compile my endorsement list. Why? There are two reasons. The first is literally hundreds of voters always ask me to do so. The second is, unlike the average voter, I have the time and resources to thoroughly research the candidates. Consequently, I am able to distinguish the good candidates from the bad ones (as well as the not-so-bad candidates from the truly bad ones).
Having said all that, here are my endorsements to defeat Republican racism and fascism:
U.S. Senate
JOHN FETTERMAN
U.S. House
BRENDAN BOYLE (District 2)
DWIGHT EVANS (District 3)
MARY GAY SCANLON (District 5)
Governor
JOSH SHAPIRO
Lieutenant Governor
AUSTIN DAVIS
City Council
QUETCY LOZADA (District 7)
ANTHONY PHILLIPS (District 9)
JIMMY HARRITY (At-Large)
SHARON VAUGHN (At-Large)
Ballot Questions
1. Create a Dept. of Aviation distinct from Dept. of Commerce (Doesn’t Matter)
2. Preference for city school district Career Tech Program graduates in civil service jobs (Doesn’t Matter)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.