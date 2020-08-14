There is a Latin phrase that says “acta non verba” or “deeds not words.” Sometimes it is paraphrased as “actions speak louder than words.” Whichever phrase you use, the meaning is the same: Words are meaningless without actions to back them up. Anybody can talk a good game, but results are achieved by those who do the work.

One topic that has seen plenty of talking, but little action, is increasing the minimum wage. The federal minimum has been $7.25 since 2009; several states, including Pennsylvania, continue to keep wages at that level. Many states have since raised wages, including 21 states where wages went up in 2020. Wages in neighboring states range from $8.70 in Ohio to $11 in New Jersey to $12.50 in New York.

Minimum wage was established in 1938 in the throes of economic depression; morale was low and poverty was high. President Franklin D. Roosevelt sought to stimulate the economy by increasing purchasing power. Over time, wages have gradually increased every few years. In 1956, wages reached $1.00 an hour ($9.55 today). By 1968, wages reached $1.60 ($11.65 today). But after 1968, wages dropped away from productivity, while inflation increased. Though wages continued increasing, they did not keep pace with inflation, leaving the government playing catch up on mistakes of the 1970s and 1980s. The Economic Policy Institute estimates that if wages kept pace with productivity, minimum wage could be approaching or above $20 today.

We have seen thousands of front-line workers risk their lives during the global pandemic. Not just health care workers, but grocery store employees, fast food drive-thru operators and Amazon factory workers. These front-line jobs are disproportionately held by minority and female workers. Women and minorities are historically overrepresented in low-wage jobs and less likely to work and live in areas where the minimum wage is above the federal level. The Economic Policy Institute estimates that increasing the minimum wage to $15 would give 38% of Black and 33% of Hispanic workers a raise. Nearly 60% of the typical workers who would benefit are women.

Recently, hundreds of thousands have marched in Philadelphia and around the world in support of three important words: “Black Lives Matter.” People of every race and religion have proclaimed support for Black communities after several murders of Black Americans by white perpetrators, mostly police. Celebrities have pledged money to racial justice initiatives. Politicians have introduced legislation to better regulate police interactions with the public, especially minorities.

However, more can — and must — be done to show Black and brown individuals that their lives matter. If we are serious about this, we must pay Black and brown workers accordingly. We must challenge existing systems and raise awareness about the wage gap between white workers and their minority peers.

Black and brown workers cannot simply trust in institutions to get there. Stakeholders that proclaim support for equity must give Philadelphia officials flexibility to provide that equity.

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, which represents over 600,000 employees, and other organizations — the Asian-American, African-American and Hispanic Chambers of Commerce — should present ideas and solutions to foster equity. Wage increases can be good for businesses. Higher wages increase buying power and improve employee satisfaction and productivity.

Laws preempting local minimum wages must also be reconsidered. State Rep. Kevin Boyle recently introduced HB 2659, intended to repeal preemption provisions. Research from the Partnership for Working Families shows the negative impact that preemption has on minorities and women in the workplace. Since 2006, Pennsylvania municipalities have been prohibited from setting local wages, while Harrisburg has also refused an increase. Philadelphia has been particularly impacted by this and has remained America’s poorest large city for years. Repealing preemption legislation in Pennsylvania is an important step toward improving wages for all workers, especially minorities.

Asking for higher wages is not a big ask. Minorities in America have been underpaid for decades based on a framework set up years ago. In 2018, the $7.25 minimum wage was worth 14.8% less than in 2009 and 28.6% less than in 1968. The failure of government and institutions to adjust wages to match productivity and inflation left minority communities behind and struggling to catch up.

Now is the time for action, not just words. We have to show that Black and brown lives matter, not just say it or write it on signs. Words alone have not gotten us far enough. It’s time to pay Black and brown workers what they deserve, and prove that their lives truly matter. It’s time to raise the minimum wage.

Harold T. Epps

Renée Cardwell Hughes

Brigitte Daniel Corbin

