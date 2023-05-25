Young woman making pilates and functional training at the gym

Whether we accept it or not, obesity continues to be a complex, chronic disease that kills thousands of Black Americans every year. Indeed, nearly half of Black Americans live with obesity, so we cannot afford to ignore this national emergency any longer.

The public discourse around weight loss that has taken over recent headlines has entirely missed the mark. Our mainstream media, social media, and content providers are all either dissecting whether a movie star used weight loss medication or analyzing whether these medications are safe to take, even though they’re FDA approved.

Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. is president/CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association and executive producer/host of The Chavis Chronicles on PBS TV stations throughout the United States.

