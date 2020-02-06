Robert Thomas, of Homewood, approaches a waiting car with his belongings after being released from the Allegheny County Jail on Tuesday in downtown Pittsburgh. A day earlier, a judge dismissed the case against Thomas in the March 2016 slayings of five people and an unborn baby at a western Pennsylvania cookout. Police have said Thomas' co-defendant, Cheron Shelton, fired 30 shots from an assault-style rifle the night of the killings, while Thomas fired 18 shots from a handgun. Shelton's trial opened Monday and was ongoing Thursday. — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP/Darrell Sapp