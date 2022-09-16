We may be in the minority; however with our unbridled hope we believe there is much “right” with Philadelphia. An April survey from the Pew Charitable Trusts found that 63% of Philadelphians are pessimistic about the future of the city — the highest since Pew began polling residents in 2009. We believe that now is the time to change Philadelphia from a city caught in cycles of negativity, violence, hate and despair to one in which we all work and serve each other as citizens.
We are not alone in this belief. Our great American hero Frederick Douglass once said, “In a composite nation like ours, before the law, there should be no rich, no poor, no high, no low, no white, no black, but common country, common citizenship, equal rights and a common destiny.”
On this 235th anniversary of the birth of our United States Constitution, let us remember and heed the words of Douglass — who was born in bondage as a Black slave, spent years as a fugitive, agitated and protested, and ultimately became one of the greatest abolitionists, orators, authors and statesman of the 19th century.
The Constitution and the First Amendment gave Frederick Douglass hope that the great stain of slavery and racism could indeed be abolished once and for all. Douglass was a radical pragmatist who said, “If there is no struggle, there is no progress.” In Douglass’s time, that struggle culminated in the grotesque violence of our Civil War. The three-plus years of bloodshed on our land was costly beyond measure, yet the Union was preserved, the Constitution remained intact, and slavery was abolished.
Racism and indiscriminate and senseless bloodshed are still all around us today; our city of Philadelphia is no exception. As we approach the end of 2022, indications are that we’ll set another annual record for shootings, injuries from gun violence, and murder.
What are we to do?
Do we continue to rely on others to solve this stain on our city and nation, or do we reflect on our own behavior and actions? Do we strive each day to serve and love others, or do we shriek with our social media voices and succumb to the vacuous and hyper-political rhetoric of the current day? Do we point fingers of blame while we look the other way?
We speak to our city but also to ourselves. We recognize that we also need to look in the mirror and face own bias and timid voices for change. We commit to act differently, to call up the courage and convictions of Frederick Douglass.
We believe, like Douglass, that our constitutional frame of government affords all of us as citizens critical liberties. Specifically, the First Amendment to our Constitution guarantees that our unalienable rights will not be assailed, that our liberty allows us to produce and bear fruit for ourselves and our families, and that our right to pray and worship freely will never be diluted or nullified.
Douglass was a man of deep Christian faith. His faith was rooted in abundant love, service to others, and a moral conviction that he was called to use his voice, actions and words to bring a nation to account for the immorality of slavery. So let us strive to see the God-given humanity in one another. Let us strive together to help the poor and let our deeds match our words. Let us strive, like Douglass, to act with God’s love to improve the lives of our fellow Philadelphians.
Our Constitution grants us the liberty to do so. Our citizenship compels us to do so. And we believe that with help from God, people like us can work together to forge a common destiny of peace and civility for us all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.