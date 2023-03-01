WASHINGTON — Conservative Supreme Court justices on Tuesday seemed highly skeptical that President Biden has authority from Congress to provide more than $400 billion in student loan forgiveness to tens of millions of borrowers as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
During more than three hours of argument about one of the president’s most sweeping and expensive domestic initiatives, conservatives led by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. questioned how what Roberts repeatedly called a “half-trillion dollar” program could be implemented without more direct involvement from Congress, which controls the purse of federal spending.
“We take very seriously the idea of separation of powers and that power should be divided to prevent its abuse,” Roberts said, adding that “this is a case that presents extraordinarily serious, important issues about the role of Congress and about the role that we should exercise in scrutinizing that.”
The justices on the right — six of the court’s nine members — seemed unsatisfied with assertions from their liberal colleagues and U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar that blocking the program would actually thwart the will of Congress, which in 2003 provided authority for the secretary of education to “waive or modify” student loan provisions in times of emergency.
Liberal Justice Elena Kagan said Congress could not have been clearer about its intentions in the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act. “We deal with congressional statutes every day that are really confusing,” Kagan said. “This one is not.”
But the conservative justices asked a barrage of questions about the ability of the executive branch to make sweeping change without specific congressional authorization — the “major questions doctrine.” By the end of the day, the administration’s best hope seemed to be that the court might find that none of the plaintiffs in the two cases had legal standing to make the challenge.
Such a finding would mean the court would not decide the merits of the issue. Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett had skeptical questions for lawyers representing six Republican-led states in one case, and two borrowers who did not receive the relief they wanted in the other. But it would require only five justices to find standing in one of the cases for a challenge to proceed.
Prelogar found little support among the conservatives for her contention that the administration was properly exercising the authority Congress had already bestowed.
Said Roberts: “I think most casual observers would say if you’re going to give up that much amount of money, if you’re going to affect the obligations of that many Americans on a subject that’s of great controversy, they would think that’s something for Congress to act on.”
Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that the words “waive” and “modify” in the HEROES Act stop well short of completely canceling a borrower’s debt. Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh said: “Some of the biggest mistakes in the court’s history were deferring to assertions of executive emergency power. Some of the finest moments in the court’s history were pushing back against presidential assertions of emergency power.”
Prelogar argued that the court’s most recent crackdowns on the executive branch involved regulations from federal agencies. Extending benefits, as the loan forgiveness program does, is different, she said.
Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. pushed back on that: “Drawing a distinction between benefits programs and other programs seems to presume that when it comes to the administration of benefits programs, a trillion dollars here, a trillion dollars there, it doesn’t really make that much difference to Congress.”
Roberts, Alito and Justice Neil M. Gorsuch also pressed Prelogar on whether the loan forgiveness program was fair: to those who have paid off their loans, those who financed college without debt or those who decided not to go to college because of the cost. Roberts presented a hypothetical scenario involving two high school graduates — one who takes out a loan to attend college and the other who gets a loan to start a lawn-care business.
Why is it fair, he asked Prelogar, to require the owner of the lawn service to essentially subsidize through tax payments loan forgiveness for the college graduate, who studies show will earn more money?
“Nobody’s telling the person who is trying to set up the lawn service business that he doesn’t have to pay his loan,” Roberts said.
Prelogar, again supported by the court’s trio of liberal justices, said that is what Congress authorized — a law that referred specifically to student loan borrowers, not those who chose to start a business or forgo college because of the cost. Congress might have other programs that benefit those people, Kagan said.
Prelogar said that the fairness argument goes both ways, and that relief is being held up by states that are not injured by the program and two borrowers who want to end it rather than benefit from it.
“Already, 26 million people have applied for this relief, and 16 million people have been approved to receive it,” she said. “For those Americans, this is a critical lifeline to ensure that they are not subject to the severe negative consequences of delinquency and default on student loan debt.”
Justice Sonia Sotomayor agreed that the law empowers the education secretary to make sure borrowers were not worse off, in the terms the law uses, because of an emergency.
“The evidence is clear that many” borrowers will default, Sotomayor told Nebraska Solicitor General James A. Campbell, who argued for the states. “Their financial situation will be even worse because once you default, the hardship on you is exponentially greater. You can’t get credit. You’re going to pay higher prices for things. They are going to continue to suffer from this pandemic in a way that the general population doesn’t. And what you’re saying is, now we’re going to give judges the right to decide how much aid to give them.”
