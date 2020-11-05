Alabama voters have approved Amendment 4 that would begin the process of deleting racist language from the state’s 119-year-old constitution, which was approved to entrench white supremacy as state law during the Jim Crow era.

Voters in the majority white, conservative state rejected similar proposals twice since 2000, but the measure passed easily in balloting Tuesday. With more than 1.7 million votes cast, the amendment passed with 67% support. That means more than 585,000 people voted against it.

Courts have long since struck down the legalized segregation that was enshrined in the 1901 Alabama Constitution, but language banning mixed-race marriage, allowing poll taxes and mandating school segregation remains. It has been amended 948 times and is considered the nation’s longest constitution.

Passage eased the fears of supporters who worried that conservative backlash to the Black Lives Matter movement could hurt the proposal, which qualified for the ballot with bipartisan legislative support months before nationwide demonstrations erupted in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

Amendment 4 allows state officials to recompile the constitution without the racist language.

In neighboring Mississippi, a new state flag without Confederate images was flying in various regions on Wednesday, one day after a majority voters — 70% by unofficial count — approved the design that has a magnolia encircled by stars and the phrase “In God We Trust.”

The new flag, which was among more than 3,000 designs submitted by the public, pays tribute to the Native Americans with a gold star made of five diamond shapes. The diamond motif is important to the Choctaw culture.

As a formality, legislators must put the new flag design into law. That action is not up for debate because the law eliminating the old flag requires legislators to adopt the new one if voters accept it.

Mississippi legislators in late June retired a 126-year-old state flag that was the last in the U.S. to include the Confederate battle emblem.

White supremacists in the Mississippi Legislature adopted the flag with the Confederate battle emblem in 1894 during backlash to power Black people gained during Reconstruction. For decades, that flag was divisive in a state with a significant Black population, currently about 38%.

A group called Let Mississippi Vote is starting an initiative that seeks to revive the old Confederate-themed flag by putting it and some other designs up for a statewide vote. Organizers must gather more than 106,000 signatures to get their ideas on the 2022 ballot.

“Mississippi voters sent a message to the world that we are moving forward together,” former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson said in a statement about the vote.

Anderson, who is Black, led a nine-member commission that recommended the new flag design.