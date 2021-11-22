Casino workers hold signs at a rally on the Atlantic City, N.J., Boardwalk on June 30, calling for a permanent ban on smoking in Atlantic City’s nine casinos. New Jersey’s top political leadership is in no hurry to adopt - or even consider - a bill that would permanently ban smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos. On the day when smoking opponents make a national push for people to kick the habit, New Jersey state Senate President Steve Sweeney said there has been no discussion about whether to move forward with a bill pending in the state Legislature to ban smoking in Atlantic City’s nine casinos. — AP Photo/Wayne Parry