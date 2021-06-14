City officials are looking at ways to deal with dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets following a shooting death that occurred at a gathering with hundreds of people riding motorized vehicles in northeast Philadelphia over the weekend.
Police said an estimated 1,000 people were riding motorized vehicles up and down a two-block radius in the Port Richmond area late Saturday night when a man riding a green motorcycle was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the scene included illegal car racing, fireworks and loud music.
Police said the suspect was an unidentified male riding a dirt bike who fled after the shooting.
Police and city officials confirmed videos on social media showing groups of dirt bikes and ATVS riding through the city Saturday.
According to news reports that the Philadelphia City Council approved a measure Thursday giving police more authority to seize illegal vehicles. The measure, which still needs the signature of Mayor Jim Kenney, came after residents' concerns about safety and disruption due to such vehicles roaring through the streets.
The measure would also close a perceived loophole by applying a fine now assessed on ATVs to dune buggies and other vehicles.
Officials have said police have a policy of not chasing the vehicles due to the danger to both riders and officers. And council members have said they are looking into other options for people who ride dirt bikes, including perhaps a designated park, the Inquirer reported.
