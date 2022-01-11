A preliminary investigation found that the fire that killed 12 people, mostly children in a Fairmount home on Jan. 5 was started by a Christmas tree, likely ignited by a child playing with a cigarette lighter, the city’s top fire official said.
“Our firefighters and medical teams did their level best. Despite our best response sometimes we are too late,” said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel. “They did everything they could to save lives and put the fire out.”
Thiel made his comments Tuesday at the Mayor’s Reception Room at City Hall.
The entire 3,000-member fire department is “100% dedicated to protecting lives and property,” Thiel said. “Firefighters take an oath to put their lives on the line to save others and on Jan. 5th, we saw that.”
According to Thiel, the fire in the 800 block of 23rd St., was devastating. It was fast moving, generating heat of up to 1,000 degrees, toxic smoke with zero visibility, making it “untenable,” in a matter of minutes.
Despite that firefighters were able to reach the third floor to rescue one person, who later died at the scene, he said.
Three sisters — Rosalee McDonald, Virginia Thomas and Quinsha White — and nine of their children died in the blaze, according to family members. The blaze was the deadliest fire in Philadelphia in more than a century.
The city on Tuesday identified the other victims as Quientien Tate-McDonald, Destiny McDonald, Dekwan Robinson, J’Kwan Robinson, Taniesha Robinson, Tiffany Robinson, Shaniece Wayne, Natasha Wayne and Janiyah Roberts. Officials did not provide their ages.
Mayor Jim Kenney said, “Since that horrible day the entire city has been in mourning. We are devastated by the loss of 12 lives. Our thoughts continue to be with the victim’s families and loved ones, whom city officials met with today to personally inform them of the difficult news that we are sharing with you today.
The investigation, aided by the federal Bureau of Alcohol Firearms Tobacco and Explosives, has ruled out every other possible cause for the fire, but the Christmas tree. Thiel said this tragedy is a reminder of several things.
For example, families should dispose of Christmas trees as soon as possible, practice escape routes from homes, close bedroom doors at night and always dial 911 whenever you see a fire. And Thiel said they found smoke detectors in a drawer, one with batteries missing and one was destroyed.
“This is very difficult for us,” Thiel said. “But nothing can compare to the pain of the families and community.”
He said that the fire was a complex incident.
“We believe with certainty, 99% that the first item ignited was a Christmas tree,” Thiel said. “We believe with near certainty that based on the evidence, the ignition source was for that tree was a lighter that was located nearby.”
They have ruled out all other possibilities, he said, after an exhaustive investigation.
“We are left with the words of a traumatized 5-year-old to help us understand how the lighter and the tree came together with tragic consequences,” Thiel said.
Kelvin A. Jeremiah, president/CEO of Philadelphia Housing Authority, said, “We must learn what we can do different to ensure the safety of the people we serve.”
PHA has 80,000 residents throughout the city, Jeremiah said. And this “horrible tragedy,” typifies the city’s need for more affordable housing. “The needs are overwhelming.”
Council President Darrell L. Clarke, said the Fairmount fire and the recent conflagration in a New York high rise that killed 17 — many of them children were similar.
“The underlying issue is the need for quality affordable housing,” Clarke said. “This is an old city and we have old infrastructure. We have to figure out a way to address the old infrastructure.”
Housing officials said last week that the building, which had a separate lower unit, had 13 tamper-resistant, 10-year detectors, all of which were operational during the last inspection in May 2021.
Fires involving Christmas trees are much more likely to be fatal than other types of house fires because they become fully engulfed so quickly, according to the National Fire Protection Association, a nonprofit safety group. There are about 160 Christmas tree fires each year in the U.S., and they cause two deaths, the group said.
Last Wednesday’s blaze had been the deadliest fire in years at a U.S. residential building but was surpassed Sunday by a fire in a high-rise in New York City's Bronx borough that killed 17 people, including several children.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
