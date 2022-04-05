FILE - Rhonda LeRoux, left, speaks to reporters about the killing of her 21-year-old son, Ryan LeRoux, by police outside a McDonald's in Montgomery County, Maryland, on July 16, 2021, in Gaithersburg, Md. Ryan's 19-year-old brother, Matt LeRoux is to her right. Officials say four Maryland police officers won’t be charged in the fatal shooting of the 21-year-old Black man in a McDonald’s drive-thru last summer. News outlets report that the Montgomery County’s State’s Attorney’s Office announced Monday, April 5, 2022, that an investigation by prosecutors in neighboring Howard County into Ryan LeRoux’s death was complete and a grand jury found that the shooting was legally justified. — AP Photo/Michael Kunzelman