A Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a motorist in Kensington last week will be suspended and then fired for refusing to cooperate with investigators, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced.

Officer Mark Dial, a five-year police veteran, will be “suspended for 30 days with intent to dismiss,” Outlaw said at a press conference Wednesday with Mayor Jim Kenney about the shooting death of Eric Irizarry, 27, who was sitting in his car.

Dial was required to speak to police internal affairs regarding the Aug. 14 shooting within 72 hours and failed to do so, a police spokesperson said.  

Outlaw underscored the department's dual responsibility of preserving the integrity of the ongoing investigations and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community, officers and their families.

"We must be fair and consistent with how we apply the law," Outlaw said. "This principle guides our actions. As law enforcement officers, we are committed to upholding our department’s policies and directives, which serve as the foundation of our operations. Through this dedication to our protocols, we maintain the highest standards of integrity and accountability. We owe nothing less to the people of this great city, whose trust and safety remain our top priorities," she said.

The press conference followed the release of video from a doorbell camera that showed the shooting of Irizarry by Dial near 100 E. Willard St. Irizarry’s family independently obtained the video from Kensington-area neighbors and released it to the media this week.

Relatives of Irizarry have asked to see videos from the body cameras worn by Dial and a second officer present at the time of the shooting. Both body cameras were activated and captured the incident.

However, Outlaw said the body cam footage is considered to be evidence in the ongoing investigation and that releasing it could taint potential witnesses. The incident remains under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs Bureau and the Officer-Involved Shooting Investigations Unit.

“This is a tragedy. It is not lost on me that a family lost a loved one,” Outlaw said. “I am not being tight-lipped to be hard or cold. My heart goes out to everyone involved in this — and it is a tragedy all around.”

