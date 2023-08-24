A Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a motorist in Kensington last week will be suspended and then fired for refusing to cooperate with investigators, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced.
Officer Mark Dial, a five-year police veteran, will be “suspended for 30 days with intent to dismiss,” Outlaw said at a press conference Wednesday with Mayor Jim Kenney about the shooting death of Eric Irizarry, 27, who was sitting in his car.
Dial was required to speak to police internal affairs regarding the Aug. 14 shooting within 72 hours and failed to do so, a police spokesperson said.
Outlaw underscored the department's dual responsibility of preserving the integrity of the ongoing investigations and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community, officers and their families.
"We must be fair and consistent with how we apply the law," Outlaw said. "This principle guides our actions. As law enforcement officers, we are committed to upholding our department’s policies and directives, which serve as the foundation of our operations. Through this dedication to our protocols, we maintain the highest standards of integrity and accountability. We owe nothing less to the people of this great city, whose trust and safety remain our top priorities," she said.
The press conference followed the release of video from a doorbell camera that showed the shooting of Irizarry by Dial near 100 E. Willard St. Irizarry’s family independently obtained the video from Kensington-area neighbors and released it to the media this week.
Relatives of Irizarry have asked to see videos from the body cameras worn by Dial and a second officer present at the time of the shooting. Both body cameras were activated and captured the incident.
However, Outlaw said the body cam footage is considered to be evidence in the ongoing investigation and that releasing it could taint potential witnesses. The incident remains under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs Bureau and the Officer-Involved Shooting Investigations Unit.
“This is a tragedy. It is not lost on me that a family lost a loved one,” Outlaw said. “I am not being tight-lipped to be hard or cold. My heart goes out to everyone involved in this — and it is a tragedy all around.”
She added, “There is a lot of emotion tied to this. We don’t meet with every family — it is my understanding that there is a lawsuit being brought. I know that they probably want to sit down one-on-one with me.”
Kenney concurred, saying, “My heart breaks for the family of Mr. Irizarry. It is tragic, and the investigation will bring out what it will bring out, and we will move on. In general the community is in support of the police, and the police support the community. We cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.”
In the past few days, the Irizarry family has released neighborhood video showing Irizarry driving in the wrong direction on a single-lane street before pulling in to a parking space.
The video shows Dial and another uniformed officer approach the driver, who remains in his car. Dial appears to fire six times at Irizzary within seconds of approaching the driver's side door.
Irizarry had two knives near him on the front seat when he was approached by the two uniformed officers in a marked police car while sitting in his Toyota Corolla sedan with the window rolled up, as evidenced by the shattered glass from the car window.
According to Philadelphia police, Dial’s partner shouted a warning that Irizzary had a weapon. As Irizarry turned toward Dial, the officer fired several times into the vehicle, hitting the driver. Irizarry died a short while later at Temple University Hospital. The second officer did not discharge a weapon, according to the statement issued last week.
