President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited Atlanta on Friday, days after a white gunman killed eight people, most of them Asian American women. After meeting with Asian American leaders, Biden said it was “heart wrenching” to hear of the fear among Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders suffering from a “skyrocketing spike” of harassment and violence. “The president and I will not be silent,” Harris said. “We will not stand by. We will always speak out against violence, hate crimes and discrimination, wherever and whenever it occurs.”
Story, Page 3A
