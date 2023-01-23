Yvonne O'Neill, a retired student security monitor and state corrections employee, died on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. She was 82.
She was born in Jamaica, Queens, New York, on July 1, 1940, and was in her 30s when she accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Her favorite verse in the Bible was Philippians 2, verses nine through eleven.
"Therefore, God elevated him to the place of highest honor and gave him the name above all other names, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father."
She was educated in both the New York and Philadelphia public school systems and studied computer science at the Community College of Philadelphia and Berean Institute.
She worked in several positions at University City High School in Philadelphia that included an aide and student security monitor, where she counseled students. Former graduates would still seek her advice if given the opportunity.
She last worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections at a halfway house, where inmates lived and worked before being fully released into society. She retired in her 60s.
O'Neill was an advocate for the needy and poor. She helped with food distribution and vacation Bible school at several churches. She also worked with Mantua Community Planners Inc., a group that provided counseling and job training in Philadelphia's Mantua neighborhood. She served as president of the Tenant Council at Mantua Hall and fought for the rights of tenants.
She is survived by a host of family and friends.
Services were held on Jan. 20 at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Deborah Wilson Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
