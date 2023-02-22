Yvonne H. Wynn, a retired educator, died on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. She was 87.
She was born on Jan. 8, 1936, in Moultrie, Colquitt County, Georgia, and was the only child born to Ulysses Henderson and Esther Adams Henderson.
In 1944, she and her parents moved to Philadelphia to stay with relatives. She was the valedictorian of her junior high school class and graduated from West Philadelphia High School with many awards and honors. She was active in the school's student government and was elected vice president. She became close with Joseph Allen Wynn, who became president. They both graduated in 1953 and attended Temple University. After graduation in 1957, they married. From this union came two children.
Wynn was the first teacher in the Philadelphia school system to bus kindergarten students at Robert Morris School after being inspired by her mother, aunts and grandmother, who were all educators in some capacity. Her room was often used by the Head Start office as an observation and demonstration center.
She transferred schools in 1966, working as a kindergarten instructor and member of the Harrington School community at 53rd and Baltimore. She spearheaded the "Plant a Tree" initiative there to beautify the school and promote collaboration between students, teachers and parents. She was proud to collaborate with the Afro-American Department of the Philadelphia Board of Education to develop an African American Studies curriculum for early childhood education.
Wynn was a pianist for Sunday school, sang in a young adult choir, served on the scholarship committee, and held multiple leadership roles at St. Matthew A.M.E. Church. She was initiated into the Gamma Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., in 1955. She was a charter member of the Delta Mu Chapter at Temple University and attained the level of a Pearl Soror as a member of the Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha. She was a longstanding member of Philadelphia Green, a collaboration with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.
"She was a talented artist, and her paintings, photography, mosaics and other works continue to add warmth and character to her home and to the homes of the people she loved," her family said in a tribute. "Her work was often inspired by her travels around the world, which she was grateful to do with her friends and family."
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Allen Wynn, and son, Adam S. Wynn.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Auld; godson, Warren Carter II; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at St. Matthew AME Church, 215 N. 57th St.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
Interment is at Fernwood Cemetery.
Flemuel Brown Jr. Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
