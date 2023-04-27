Emmitt Till

A grand jury in Mississippi declined to indict the white woman, Carolyn Donham, known as Carolyn Bryant at the time of this 1955 photo, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday. Donhams’ accusation set off the lynching of Black teen Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago. — AP Photo/Gene Herrick

 Gene Herrick

Carolyn Bryant Donham, the White woman whose accusation led to the 1955 lynching of Black teen Emmett Till in Mississippi -- and whose role in Till's brutal death was reconsidered by a grand jury as recently as last year -- has died in Louisiana, the Calcasieu Parish coroner's office confirmed to CNN.

Donham, 88, died Tuesday in Westlake, according to a fact of death letter from the Calcasieu Parish Coroner.

CNN

