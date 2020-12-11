LIVONIA, Mich. — The mother of D'Wan Sims, the 4-year-old boy whose 1994 disappearance made national headlines, died almost 26 years to the day that her son was reported missing, relatives said.
Dwanna Wiggins died on Monday, Dec 7, 2020 in her Durham, North Carolina home, according to relatives. She had been recently released from the hospital, family members said.
Wiggins told police she and her son walked into Livonia's Wonderland Mall on Dec. 11, 1994, and that someone had kidnapped D'Wan after she lost track of him. Her story was widely questioned after investigators released surveillance video showing Wiggins, whose surname was Harris at the time, walking into the mall alone.
Wiggins maintained her innocence and insisted she just wanted to find out what happened to her son.
"You've got to try to stay positive," she told The Detroit News in 2009. "Everyone was convinced I had something to do with [D'Wan's disappearance], and that makes it a little bit harder than it already is."
Former Livonia police chief Robert Stevenson, who was a member of the department's surveillance unit at the time of D'Wan's disappearance, confirmed investigators were convinced of Wiggins' culpability.
"I can tell you that not one person who worked on that investigation believed her story," Stevenson said. "There was no evidence to support her story; in fact, the evidence refuted her story."
Stevenson said more than 40 investigators from Livonia and Detroit police departments, Michigan State Police and the FBI were involved in the investigation.
"It was one of the largest investigations to ever take place in Michigan," he said.
Wiggins told police that D'Wan Sims disappeared while they were shopping. Surveillance video showed the Detroit woman inside the mall but not her son, police said.
Hundreds of tips poured in as state police and the FBI joined the investigation. Dogs, horses and all-terrain vehicles were used to search for D'Wan, who wasn't found.
Wiggins failed two lie detector tests. Stevenson said the second test, administered by federal agents, ended abruptly.
"The investigators felt she was close to telling what happened, but she walked out of the test," he said.
D'Wan's disappearance remains an open case.
"Unfortunately, we were never able to find out what really happened," Stevenson said.
According to family, Wiggins had two daughters in addition to D’Wan.
A year ago, a man stepped forward to say he's Sims. He provided a DNA sample, which still is being analyzed at a lab at the University of North Texas, said police Capt. Ronald Taig, who attributed the delay to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The case is open and we'll continue to investigate," Taig said.
Wiggins told The Associated Press in 2019 that she had contact over social media with the man who claims to be her son.
"I have no clue whatsoever," Wiggins said. "You would like to be hopeful."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.