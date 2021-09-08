Winifred M. Lewis, who was a longtime resident and homeowner in Philadelphia's Overbrook section, died on Aug. 25, 2021. Lewis was 87.
Lewis was known as "Wini" or "Au Wini," as she was lovingly called by family and friends, was educated in Manchester, Jamaica, where she finished high school. After graduating, she worked as a dressmaker and salesperson. She also met, Sydney Lee, the father of her children. He preceded her in death.
Lewis came to the United States in 1969 for a better opportunity for herself and her family left behind in Jamaica. She worked as a nanny for some time, lovingly taking care of the children as if they were her own. She later worked at Temple University until her retirement in 2004.
Lewis was selfless, generous to a fault, dignified, and a kind lady who loved her family unconditionally. She sacrificed so much to provide for her family, with her hope that they would have a "better" life than she had. In her spare time, she loved gardening, volunteering at her church, going to the casino, doing crossword puzzles, and watching her soap operas and game shows. She was always smiling, telling jokes, laughing out loud, and loved to feed people. She supported many charities including St. Jude's, the American Diabetes Association, the American Cancer Society, and many more.
Lewis was predeceased by her brothers, Hugh and Vivian. She is survived by: her children, Janet (Mike) of Connecticut, Andrea of Philadelphia, and Wayne (Brenda) of Virginia; grandchildren, Sterlynn (Joanna), Brandon, Matthew, and Sidney; great granddaughter, Kennedy; nieces and nephews, brother, George of Jamaica; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, Sept. 4 at St. John Episcopal Church in Lower Merion where Lewis was a member.
In memoriam donations cane be made in her name to the American Cancer/Leukemia Society, Patient Advocate Foundation, and American Diabetes Association.
