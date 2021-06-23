Willie James Toles, who was a teacher and principal in the School District of Philadelphia for 31 years, passed away on June 14, 2021. Toles was 97.
Toles taught at the Alcorn and Walton schools in Philadelphia. After he studied and earned his Master’s of Science degree in Education from the University of Pennsylvania in 1960, he served as principal of the Madison, Catto, Roosevelt and Boone schools until he retired in 1986.
Toles was born on Aug. 17, 1923, in Odessa, Florida, to the late Sarah (nee Miller) Robinson and Jessie Toles. His wife of 60 years, Ernestine (nee Williams), predeceased him in 2015.
At an early age, Toles accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and was active at Greater Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Ocala, Florida. He learned, embodied and practiced the teachings of Jesus Christ for the rest of his life. He was a devoted son to his mother and stepfather, Luke Robinson, and moved them from Florida to Philadelphia to be closer to him in their later years.
Toles was educated in the segregated Marion County School System and graduated from the Howard Academy High School in 1940. He then enrolled at Florida A&M. At the end of his freshman year, he enlisted in the United States Army Reserve and saw active duty during World War II from March 1943 until his discharge in January 1946. He was stationed in the South Pacific, including New Guinea and the Philippine Islands.
When he returned from the war, Toles re-enrolled at FAMU in February 1946, pledged the Upsilon Psi Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Education. He then taught adult students in tailoring classes in Jackson, Mississippi. When he moved to Philadelphia in the early 1950s, he started teaching elementary school students in the School District of Philadelphia.
Toles joined the Bright Hope Baptist Church under the pastorate of Dr. William H. Gray Jr. in 1951. Dr. Gray was responsible for introducing Toles to Ernestine Williams and he later married them on Nov. 10, 1954. To their union, three children were born: Rhonda W., Vincent J. (deceased) and Michael G.
Toles was an active and faithful servant at Bright Hope for 70 years. He served as a member of the church choir, chairman (now Emeritus) of the Deacon Board and president of Bright Hope Baptist Church Credit Union. He also served on the board of directors of the Gray Manor Residence, 8th and Cecil B. Moore Ave., as well as an administrator at the Berean Institute.
Toles loved to travel and entertain with his beloved wife and family. They visited many of the United States as well as foreign locales, such as London, Paris, Wales, Canada and Mexico. But most of his efforts and energy were directed to his community. He earned recognition for his service to the Bright Hope Baptist Church Board of Deacons, the Bright Hope Baptist Church Credit Union, the Bright Hope Baptist Church School, the Philadelphia Association of School Administrators, the Philadelphia Chapter of Florida A&M University Alumni, the Gray Manor Tenant Council and the YMCA of Philadelphia.
Toles leaves to cherish his legacy his daughter, Rhonda W. Sadler (Edward); son, Michael G. Toles; adopted son, James E. Toles Jr.; grandchildren Adrienne C. Malachi (Kien, Sr.), Christina D. Turner (Keenan) and Michelle T. Toles; great-grandchildren Cameron M., Kien L. Jr., Kayden I., Noelle L., Kai L., Christian X., Caleb M., Damian Jr., Chatman (Mariza) and Alfred Ward (Michelle); godson, Chester Chatman Jr. (Maxine); grandnieces Sheila J. Spencer and Sheron R. Williams (Buford); grandnephews Andre Smith (Mary) and Craig Smith (Bonnie); cousins and special friends Enos Clements, Victoria Jenkins, Mamie Brooks, Francine Scarborough, Catherine Easley and Pearl Bailey-Anderson, as well as a host of neighbors and acquaintances.
The viewing will be held on Saturday, June 26 at 9 a.m. at Bright Hope Baptist Church. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. You can also watch the viewing and services online at www.facebook.com/brighthope.baptistchurch.
