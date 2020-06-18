Former Philadelphia public school principal William Raymond Crumley Jr. died on Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home in Haverford. He was 86.
Crumley was "one of the most personable principals during his time," said Ashley Scott, who attended the Fitler Academics Plus School when Crumley was principal there.
"He knew every student's name in the school — I mean almost every last single student that came in there. He knew them and developed a relationship with them and their families. He cared about the students. His method of being a principal, he encouraged the teachers and encouraged the students. The proof was kind of in the pudding because the school did fairly well in the city-wide testing."
Scott and others who studied at Fitler when it was under Crumley's leadership honored him in 2015 and presented him with a city citation.
"He was just a great man," Scott said.
Crumley was born on Sept. 26, 1933, in Philadelphia to the late William Ray Crumley Sr. and the late Moxley Olivet Green Crumley. He was the youngest of four children.
The family attended services at Reeve Memorial Presbyterian Church for many years.
Crumley attended Dunlap Elementary School and later Central High School, where he played football.
After Crumley graduated from high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and rose to the rank of staff sergeant during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged.
Crumley then went to Cheyney University, where he studied education and became a member of the Beta Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He later went on to take classes at Temple University and Penn State University. He earned a master's in education and a graduate certificate for principalship from Penn State.
Crumley started his teaching career at Stokely Elementary School in Philadelphia.
Later, he was asked to take a special assignment as administrator of a school for at-risk students. He served as an auxiliary principal at several schools throughout the School District of Philadelphia before he was named principal of the Fitler Academics Plus School in 1975. Crumley led Fitler for 18 years.
Jill Rosenfield was a school counselor at Fitler when it opened in 1976.
"Looking back, he was one of the most influential men in my life," Rosenfield said. "He had a profound effect upon me as well as he did on all the students. He had such a wonderful combination of love, discipline, leadership and fun. … We had a play day. He made sure of that wonderful opportunity for the kids. It wasn't all work and no play. He had a wonderful laugh. He just knew how to run the school."
Under Crumley's leadership, Fitler's academic achievements gained national attention. The school was featured in Time magazine and on national television. In 1981, then-first lady Barbara Bush visited Fitler.
Crumley retired from the School District of Philadelphia in June 1993.
In 2014, Crumley married Audrey Womack, his friend of more 40 years, and moved from Philadelphia to Wayne. Recently, the couple moved to the Quadrangle in Haverford.
Crumley was preceded in death by his son, Tracy Crumley; his sister, Justyne Crumley Alexander; his brother-in-law, William Harris; and his nephew, Darryl Harris.
In addition to his wife, Crumley is survived by two sisters, Constance Crumley Harris and Jacqueline Crumley; three nephews, Berchard V. Suber, Edward V. Austin Jr. and George Hayes; four nieces, Kelly Alexander, Stephanie Franklin-Suber, Karen Harris, Lauraetta Austin and Jacqueline Austin-Hayes; and other relatives and friends.
Crumley's lasting legacy is the many students who have continued to honor him for his belief in them and his insistence on high academic and moral standards.
The family intends to celebrate Crumley's life when they can safely gather.
In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorial contributions can be made to the Philadelphia Public School Retired Employees Association (PPSREA) at 5398 Wynnefield Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131 after Nov. 1, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.