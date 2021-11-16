William L. Murray, who was an outstanding football player at Delaware State University, died on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Murray was 85.
Murray earned numerous awards for his football prowess including inductions into the Delaware State College Hall of Fame and the Delaware Sports Hall of Fame. He was a member of the 1956 CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) co-championship team. That same year, he scored 10 touchdowns and was selected to the All-CIAA football team. Murray was a standout fullback and linebacker with the Fort Eustis, VA Wheels.
Murray was affectionately known by close family and friends, spent his early years in the Philadelphia public schools. He graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School in 1954.
Murray received his Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education in 1958. He later earned a Master of Arts degree in Administration. He worked in the Wilmington School District and later retired from the Christina School District with more than 30 years of service as an educator.
In 1959, Murray married Vera Collins. Their only child, Brian was born in 1971. They were active members of Central Baptist Church, where Murray served as a deacon and on many committees. His belief in community service and his strong values also led him to become a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
Murray is preceded in death by his wife, Vera Murray, and sister, Jettie Lloyd. He leaves to cherish his memory, his son Brian Murray (Merridith), grandsons, Ellis and Dylan Murray; brother, Robert Murray (Doris); nieces, Deirdre Murray-McIntosh (Gerald) and Nora Lloyd; nephews, Darius Murray and Dale Lloyd and a host of other relatives, church family, neighbors and friends.
Funeral services will take place on Monday, Nov. 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Central Baptist Church, 839 North Pine Street, Wilmington, DE. The viewing is scheduled for 9- 10:30 a.m. The Omega Omega Service of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the "William L. and Vera C. Murray Scholarship Fund" at Delaware State University.
