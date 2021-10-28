William M. Crawley died on October 20, 2021. He is survived by loving family & friends. Viewing, Wed., 11/3/21, 9:00 a.m. with services following at 11:00 a.m. at Victory Baptist Church, 4238 Wallace Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Fernwood Cemetery.
