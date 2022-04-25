William J. Peterson II

William J. Peterson III died on April 18, 2022. He is survived by a host of loving family and friends. Service scheduled for Friday, April 29, 2022, Viewing only 10:00 a.m. Wood Funeral Home, 5537-39 West Girard Avenue, Phila., Pa. 19131.
