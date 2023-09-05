William Charles Dixon, an entrepreneur and lawyer, died on Friday, July 7, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. He was 65.
He was affectionately known as Bill, Billy and Billy D by family members and friends. He was born on Oct. 26, 1957, in Rockville Centre, New York, to the late William Irving Dixon and Gwendolyn Sturgis Dixon.
He graduated from Hempstead High School, then received his bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and his juris doctor degree from the University of Michigan. Prior to founding his law firm, Dixon and Associates, in 1987, he practiced law at several large, prominent Philadelphia law firms. He also practiced law in New York City and Boston, where he focused on defending large corporations and municipalities in product liability and personal injury lawsuits.
He practiced law for almost 30 years and concentrated on start-ups, entrepreneurship and business support. He was a founding member of the transdermal-focused ProSolus Pharmaceuticals. In addition, he was a founding partner of SCILEX Pharmaceuticals, a business that specialized in transdermal administration methods.
Dixon met Kimberly Turner on July 16, 2003, on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend. They were married in 2007 at All Hallows Episcopal Church in Wyncote by the late Rev. Franklin D. Turner, the bride’s father. He had a son from a previous marriage. The couple added a daughter to their family.
Dixon was also an art enthusiast. The Dixon home is filled with many original works from Muhamad Ali, Sam Gillian, Barbara Chase-Riboud, Hebert Gentry, Andrew Turner and many other well-known artisans.
"One of many great memories of Bill's enthusiasm for the fine arts, especially contemporary African American abstraction, was our 2019 visit to the Baltimore Museum of Art," said Allan L. Edmunds, founder and president of Brandywine Workshop and Archives.
Dixon was an active board member of Brandywine Workshop and Archives, a diversity-driven, nonprofit cultural institution that produces and shares art to connect, inspire and build bridges among global communities. He was also a member of the Philadelphia Chapter of Jack and Jill of America.
He was passionate about politics and never missed the chance to participate in elections or keep up with local, state, national and global affairs. He was also passionate about beekeeping, gardening, traveling, drinking coffee that was obtained locally, and eating handmade cookies and specialty pastries. He was a frequent customer at High Point, La Colombe, Volo coffee shops, Night Kitchen and Frosted Fox pastries, all of which knew him by name. Despite being a native New Yorker, Dixon always supported the Eagles, 76ers, Flyers and Phillies and instilled his passion for these neighborhood teams in his children.
"In classic Bill fashion, throughout his illness, Bill fought hard and remained positive, always with a smile on his face," his family said in a tribute. "His unwavering faith in God brought him comfort, and he openly sought and embraced prayer during his journey."
He is survived by his wife Kimberly Turner-Dixon; children, Gabe and Kendall; sister, Carol Dixon Brown (Kenneth); nephews, Kenny Brown and Aaron Brown; niece, Kelsey Brown; mother-in-law, Barbara Dickerson Turner; sister-in-law, Jennifer Turner Wamble (Brent); brother-in-law, Franklin Turner; and two great-nephews.
Services were held on July 14 at All Hallows Church in Wyncote.
Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
