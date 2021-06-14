William (Bill) Henry Edmonds Jr., who was a longtime correctional officer for the Philadelphia Department of Prisons, passed away on May 27, 2021. Edmonds was 69.
Edmonds worked for 27 years for the Philadelphia Prison System. He had a great personality with a strong work ethic. He received many awards and certificates for his work. He retired in 2008.
Edmonds was born in Philadelphia on Jan. 14, 1952. He was the third child and first son born to the late William Sr. and Margaret Edmonds.
He was educated in the Philadelphia Public School System. In his childhood, he was called "Junior." In his later years, he was known as "Dollar Bill" and "Dollars."
He had a dry sense of humor and enjoyed making his family and friends laugh. Edmonds met his first love, Cory Samuels, at a young age. He would travel all the way to Maryland to see her and to meet her father. From this union, a boy, William Jerome Samuels, was born in 1972.
Edmonds' early employment was at Dave Franklins Gas Station on the corner of 47th and Woodland Avenue. In 1981, Edmonds became correctional officer and he had a long and successful career in the city's prison system.
Edmonds attended Calvary Baptist Church. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior and went each Sunday until the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He would put on his suit with his brim hat and go to hear Dr. Garth G. Gitten preach.
Edmonds leaves his son, William Jerome Samuels (Ericka); a grandson, William Jerome Samuels II; two sisters, Gail Edmonds and Priscilla Ware (Nate); and a brother, Ernest. His oldest sister, Gertrude Mason, and his younger brother, Bernard Edmonds, preceded him in death.
A service for Edmonds was held on Friday, June 11, at Calvary Baptist Church, 6122 Haverford Ave.
