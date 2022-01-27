Wilfred Abraham Whitt, also affectionately known as “Bill” or “Chubby” by family and close friends, passed away on January 21, 2022, at 92 years of the age. Born on January 15, 1930, Wilfred was the youngest of four children born to the late Maria (Winston) Whitt and Ponce De Leon Whitt. He is survived by brother Aubrey Whitt of King of Prussia, PA; however, brother Ponce De Leon Whitt, Jr. and sister Christine Ellen (Whitt) Smith predeceased him. Wilfred received his early education in the public schools of Philadelphia, Pa., worked multiple jobs to support his family and was most proud of his 36 years as a Postal Clerk with the U. S. Postal Service, from which he retired in 1992. Among his passions were listening to jazz, reading and watching old movies. Wilfred met and married his wife of 71 years, Frances Whitt, and from this union five children were born: Jeffery, Marilyn, LeRoy, Audrey, and Donald. Education was a cornerstone of the Whitt family and Wilfred and Frances always insisted that school came before play. They were committed to providing the best educational and life opportunities for their children; who eventually went on to obtain college and graduate school educations. Wilfred Whitt leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Frances, his children Jeffery Whitt, Marilyn Whitt, LeRoy Whitt and daughter-in-law Dianne Turner-Whitt, Audrey Whitt-Rollins, and Donald Whitt, grandchildren Ahmed Whitt and wife Stella Edosomwan-Whitt, Jared Rollins, Khadrice Rollins, Chanel Blanchett, Alexsea Whitt and Kirsten Whitt, his brother Aubrey Whitt and sister-in-law Eugenia (Hill) Whitt, brother-in-law Albert Mitchell and sister-in-law Virginia Robichaw, sister-in-law Paula Mitchell, his nieces Nancy Smith and Sharon Whitt, nephew Steven Whitt, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other family members and friends.
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has announced his plan for retirement.
