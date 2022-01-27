Wilbur Thomas Hill Jr., age 84, son of Wilbur Thomas Hill Sr. and Carolyn Ethel Hill, was born on November 23, 1937, in Philadelphia, PA. He passed away on January 14, 2022, at the Hospice of Bryn Mawr Hospital. Wilbur attended Germantown High School and after graduating, enlisted in the United States Navy. After retiring from the Navy, serving 22 years, Wilbur enjoyed several opportunities in the corporate world. He worked as a marketing representative for Getty Oil, a life insurance agent for New York Life, and a supervisor at Inactive Ships on the Philadelphia Navy Yard. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Robert Allen Hill. Surviving, in addition to his wife, Diana Hill, are: his daughter, Ayanna Hill-Gill; his son-in-law, Lamont Gill; two grandchildren, Ethan and Elise Gill; three sisters, Carolyne Anne Braxton, Barbara Lee Wilson, and Shareen Caldwell; and one brother, Kirk Anthony Caldwell; many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
