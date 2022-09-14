Wilbert "Blue" Sadler, a retired truck driver, died on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. He was 90.
He was born on June 17, 1932, in Charlotte, North Carolina, and was the fifth child of the late Robert Lee and Edna Sadler. He was lovingly known as "Blue" or "Uncle Blue" and attended Woodland Elementary School and Plato Price School in Charlotte.
After high school, Sadler worked at a dairy farm. While employed at the dairy farm, the family gave him the nickname "Blue" because his boss had blue lips. After leaving North Carolina, Sadler moved to Philadelphia and worked as a truck driver for Union Carbide and CGM Manufacturing, and later transferred to Double H Plastics, where he also worked as a truck driver until his health began to fail.
He married Johnsie Moore-Sadler, who also worked at Union Carbide. From this union, a child was born, and passed away shortly after birth. They raised the children of Johnsie’s deceased sister, with help from Johnsie’s mother, Fannie. Her grandchildren, Denise, Delphine, Rodney, Tracy and Leigh, were all raised together in Trevose, Pa.
"Wilbert was a giving and generous person with a big heart," his family said in a tribute. "He looked out for those in the neighborhood, drawing on his skills as a mechanic and giving a helping hand wherever he could."
He was a car enthusiast and worked for years to restore an old Model-T Ford. Sadler was also a musician, playing drums for his brother Charles Sadler.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Johnsie Moore-Sadler.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Elizabeth Sadler-Henderson, and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, at St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 4300 Somerton Road, Trevose.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Sunset Memorial Park, 333 W. County Line Road, Huntingdon.
Meachem & Prioleau Funeral Home, Inc. handled the arrangements.
