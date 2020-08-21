Webster Frye Corbin Brown Sr., a longtime community leader, died on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. He was 72.
Brown was born to Mildred M. (Brown) Corbin and Webster F. Corbin Sr., now both deceased, on July 20, 1948, in Brooklyn, New York.
He grew up in Philadelphia, where he went to George Clymer Elementary School and William Sayre Middle School. He graduated from West Philadelphia High School in 1966 and attended Pennington Preparatory School in New Jersey before going to Oglethorpe College in Georgia, where he received his baccalaureate degree in political science.
Brown resided in Georgia for 14 years before returning to Pennsylvania. As a resident of West Oak Lane for more than 30 years, he was a community leader who helped improve the neighborhood through his volunteer work as a member of the Oak Lane Community Action Association and an elected committee person of Political Ward 49, Division 8.
Professionally, Brown worked at the Atlanta Marriott Hotel, the Economic Opportunity Atlanta, the Philadelphia Electric Company and the Germantown Settlement School, and invested in numerous entrepreneurial endeavors including Fairmount Landscaping. During his retirement, he enjoyed offering transportation services as well.
Brown was well-informed and savvy about politics on the city, state and national levels, according to his family. Some called him a political junkie.
Brown’s family was very important to him. Talking to and about his children and grandchildren was the highlight of his days. He often attended special events both locally and outside the Philadelphia area.
Brown is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Nicole (Edward Jr.), Camille and Webster II (Della); grandchildren, Edward III, Nicholas, Lea, Dana, Camaron, Marquise, Malik, Melanie and Maya; brother, Christopher Corbin; nephew, Lyndon; nieces, Aphton and Channing; aunts, Myrtis McKee Harper, Carolyn McKee, Edith Corbin Frazier and Loretta Corbin Canty; uncle, Elwood Corbin; and other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.