Wayne G. Davis, an African-American FBI trail blazer, died on July 9, 2020, at the age of 81. Due to COVID19, Wayne’s family had a small, private service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to A Better Chance in Lower Merion, P.O. Box 213, Ardmore, PA 19003.
