Walton Burwell, a retired Philadelphia School District employee and former executive director of the Robeson House, died on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Suburban Community Hospital in Norristown. He was 83.
He was born June 20, 1939, in Philadelphia, and grew up in North Philadelphia.
He was a longstanding member of Germantown Monthly Meeting (Society of Friends) and was involved in various committees with the Society of Friends.
"Mr. Burwell exemplified the Quaker belief that everyone has 'light within' themselves. Walton was truly selfless and saw the good in everyone," his family said in a tribute.
The tribute said the committee that seemed to touch his heart the most was traveling to Bududa, Uganda, to help the Vocational Skills Center for Children of Hope, a training program for children who have lost their parents to AIDS and need guidance on how to support themselves once they become adults.
Philanthropy started early for Burwell as he began as a teenager with the Heritage House, now known as the Freedom Theatre, where youth could try new things and support one another as they worked toward their goals.
As executive director of the Robeson House and Museum in West Philadelphia, he was committed to preserving the memory of the late singer and actor Paul Robeson, who was known for his cultural accomplishments and political advocacy.
As an educator for the School District, Burwell helped youth in Philadelphia develop skills and find jobs and stability.
He didn’t let his age stop him from cherishing new experiences and was always eager to learn new things. He loved cooking, writing, and listening to jazz.
“He was so proud of his family, his Quaker faith and his community,” the family tribute said. “He was always optimistic, through the most difficult times.
Burwell was preceded in death by his wife, Crettie Burwell.
He is survived by his daughters, Robin Romito and Holly Sabo, and a grandchild.
Services were scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Germantown Monthly Meeting, 47 Coulter St.
