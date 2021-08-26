Walter Lee (Andy) Anderson, educator and business owner, was born 11/24/1932 and died 3/24/2020. We are saddened and heartbroken to inform you of the passing of Walter Lee Anderson (Andy). He was the proud owner of Andy’s Auto Body Shop, located at 5817 Market Street, Philadelphia PA 19139. He lived a great life for 87 years. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, uncle/cousin, and friend. Walter was born on November 24, 1932. He was an only child to the late Martha Hubbard and Walter Tate both who preceded him in their death. On March 24th, 2020, God called Andy home. Preceded in his death was his wife of 41 years, Theondrus Anderson and his son in law Kevin Young. He leaves to mourn, three daughters from a previous marriage; Joannetta Young, Wanda Anderson, and Dana (Darryl) Robinson, one son; Claude (Tony) Epperson of Ann Arbor, MI, eight grandchildren; Jennell Arroyo (Jose), Jarrett Young, Kelsie Young, Darryl M. W. Robinson, Vaughn Epperson, Matthew Epperson, Amanda Epperson, and Maya Epperson, and two great-granddaughters; Brianna and Aliyah Arroyo. He also leaves to mourn a very special friend of over 40 years, Ras Mayo, and very special and close cousin, James Hubbard, and a host of cousins and friends. He is at peace now and is resting comfortably with the Lord. We, the family, would like to thank you for all the prayers, emails, calls, and social media messages during the time of his passing. A private burial was held for close family members.
