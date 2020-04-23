Vivian T. Miller, the first African-American woman elected to the post of Philadelphia Clerk of Quarter Sessions, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was 84.
“Vivian Miller was a real community person,” said former councilwoman and friend Jannie Blackwell. “She knew her business and she knew the people. She was a good person socially. If anybody was having an affair she was there. Everyone was just drawn to her.
“She was also one of those people who stood up for what she believed,” she added. “People would often call her the ‘Quiet Storm’ because she was quiet, but she would also tell you what she thought when she had an opinion or idea. She was a wonderful person who just had an aura about her. She was loved and respected by everyone.”
Miller held the position of Philadelphia Clerk of Quarter Sessions (court system) for five consecutive four-year terms. She was re-elected without serious opposition for the majority of her career. She retired in March 2010.
She served as committeeperson, ward leader and executive chair for the 51st Ward of Southwest Philadelphia for over 25 years. Her leadership and campaign acumen aided the successful election campaigns of many prominent local, state and national officials.
She was an assessor for the Philadelphia Board of Revision of Taxes. Prior to that, she served as a constituent services representative for U.S. Congressman Ozzie Myers. She also worked in the City Commissioners Office’ voter registration division, where she learned the technical components of elections.
“She changed the landscape of politics by bringing the 51st Ward up to where it could be and involving it with all the issues of the day with the elected officials at the time,” Blackwell said. “She also helped the 51st Ward be involved with all the different activities and community organizations.
“She made sure that the 51st Ward was a part of everything that was going on,” she added. “She will always be remembered for her activism in community service and her commitment to bringing the 51st Ward forward in the political arena.”
Miller was born on Feb. 27, 1936, in Philadelphia to the late Harold and Lillian Scott. She was the eldest of three children. She was educated in the Philadelphia public school system.
She married Norman E. Wright, and in that union her first child, Norman B. Wright, was born. She later married Pledge Miller in 1967, and they had one daughter, Robin Theresa. They enjoyed 41 years of marriage until his death in 2008. He affectionately called her Pee-Wee.
Since 1967, they resided on the 1000 block of South 54th Street in Southwest Philadelphia. Her home was a refuge of help. The Millers donated hundreds of Thanksgiving turkey baskets to neighbors and community members.
She loved spending time with her family, often spoiling her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close friends. According to her family, she was a great cook who enjoyed preparing holiday dinners for her family.
She was an excellent entertainer, her gatherings were full of music, games and laughter. She was also a fashionista. Her statement pieces often included hats and fur coats. She also loved to get her hair done.
In her spare time, Miller’s civic interests included the 954 Garden Club and Girl Scouts. She was a member of Wayland Memorial Baptist Church where she was a trustee. As a member, she also spearheaded a bike drive that supported hundreds of children during the holiday season.
“I have so many memories of my mom,” said daughter Robin Jones. “She had a very caring and giving spirit about her. She was definitely family oriented, she loved her family so much. She loved to travel and dance. We would travel to Florida, Ocean City, Maryland, the Bahamas and Vegas.
“I also love dancing with my mom. She was from South Philadelphia, so she could bop really good. She actually taught me how to do that dance as well, so we would always bop together. She was a great cook. She was known for her potato salad and collard greens. Those were recipes that she passed down to us.
“She always wanted to see the best in people,” she added. “Whether it was financial or spiritual help, she was always there for the people who meant the most to her. She was just an amazing woman.”
She was preceded in death by parents Harold and Lillian Scott and brother Harold Scott Jr.
She is survived by: her son, Norman Wright (Benita); daughter, Robin T. Jones (Lopez Sr.); sister Ruth Harris (Richard Sr.); grandchildren, Elise, Anthony, Sydney, Lanae and Lopez; niece, Richelle; great-nieces, Aaryn, Nile and Acey; nephew, Richard (Angela); sister-in-law, Ada Chase; special daughters, Katrina Kegler and Sandra A. Mills; close friends, Michael Washington and Rev. Willie Singletary; and other relatives and friends.
A service was held April 21 at Wayland Memorial Baptist Church. She was interred at West Laurel Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd.
