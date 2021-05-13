Virginia Bell Clark, who was an inspector at J. W. Micro Electronics Corporation for 17 years until her retirement, died on Friday, May 7, 2021. Clark was 94.
Clark was born Sept. 30, 1926, to the late James and Maggie Ann Clark in Woodlawn, Virginia. Clark was the fourth child born into a large bustling family where love, lots of nurturing and care were constant. She was one of nine siblings starting with the eldest Mattie, Verlene, Susie, Ollie, Leroy, Almond, Elizabeth Ann and Patricia Joyce.
After completing her education in Woodlawn, Clark, affectionately known as "Jennie," relocated to Washington, D.C., in 1951 to live with her Aunt Susie and Uncle Abraham. Later while in the nation's capital she would give birth to a beautiful daughter, Virginia Katherine Sanders, lovingly referred to as Kathy.
Clark was the consummate cook and had a genuine spirit of hospitality, allowing her to easily find employment among Washington's busy professionals. After making her mark in Washington, she decided to head north to Philadelphia. She found employment at Royal Factory on Rising Sun Avenue, then later worked for J. W. Micro Electronics Corporation.
Clark enjoyed cooking for family during holiday dinners and was famous for her candied yams, macaroni and cheese, potato salad and desserts. She loved playing cards with family and friends, and would occasionally try her luck at the casinos in Atlantic City. Clark loved bowling and could compete with the best of them.
Left to cherish Clark's memory are her sisters Susie Peterson, Elizabeth Ann Hill, and Patricia Joyce McRae; daughter, Kathy, and son-in-law David Jackson; grandchildren Darryl, Challee and Brittany; and six great grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends along with Sheryl Washington, who provided her with great homecare, will forever hold her up as a woman who lived her life to the fullest with humility, grace and love.
The viewing will take place at Providence Baptist Church, 87 E. Haines St., on Saturday, May 15 at 10 a.m. There will be a the Service of Victory at 11 a.m.
