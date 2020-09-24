Viola E. Kemp passed Saturday, 9/19/20. Survived by loving family & friends. Services are private.
Like most things in 2020, The Philadelphia Tribune’s Women of Achievement celebration looked a little different this year. The event, which was previously held at Philadelphia’s prestigious Union League, went digital this year in response to the pandemic.
