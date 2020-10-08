Victoria Jones. A life well lived. Victoria was known most as a world traveler, patron of fine arts, and a humanitarian spirit. Victoria Doris Roche-Jones, 94, was called to eternal rest & heavenly reward on Sept. 11, 2020. Victoria the beloved only child of Lucas & Dorothy Moore-Roche, was born in Philadelphia June 2, 1926. Victoria, affectionately known as “Vicki” was raised in South Philadelphia in a loving home shared by her parents and maternal grandparents. Vicki’s grandparents worked summers in Cape May, New Jersey where she enjoyed many summers. Vicki was educated in the Philadelphia Public school system and graduated Philadelphia High School for girls in 1944. After graduation, she attended Mercy Douglas Nursing school and worked as a registered nurse for a short time. Subsequently, she was employed by the City of Philadelphia and retired after 30 years of service. Vicki’s marriage, at a young age, to William Jones ended in divorce. They had no children. Vicki found love again with Martin “Marty” Saunders, who became her life partner and dearest friend. The two shared many years of love and exciting adventures. Vicki’s exposure to travel, theatre and art at young age had a tremendous impact on her life. Vicki became a travel agent who worked for Travel at the Dorchester and Gemini Travel for many years. She toured each continent, and visited over 75 countries. Vicki took art classes throughout her life and was an avid theatre goer. Combining her love of travel with theatre and art, Vicki regularly booked excursions to New York City for Broadway performances, Schomburg Library and various museums. Vicki traveled to London, England in 1969 with Macy’s Theatre Club. She enjoyed sightseeing by day and attending a different theatre each night. Vicki, a season ticket holder, traveled with friends to Signature Theatre in New York for over 15 years. She also frequented on and off Broadway and local theatres. Vicki worked at Walnut Street Theatre handing out Playbills & headsets for the hearing impaired until ripe old age of 90. In addition to passion for theatre, travel & art. Vicki loved to share good food & fine wine with “ the girls”. Vicki, a pioneer of the African American Museum in Philadelphia was also member of many organizations among them, the African American Tourism & Travel Association, Red Hat Club and Toast Mistresses. For many years she served on the board of her center city Co-Op. Vicki loved cats and was known to “ cat sit” for her neighbors. Her home decor & fashion reflected her love of felines. She treasured many cat memorabilia procured from her world travels. Vicki, a life long learner enjoyed reading daily newspapers and magazines. She took evening art classes at O.I.C (Opportunities Industrialization Center) in the early 70’s summer courses with Art In The Park senior program, and computer classes at Philadelphia Senior center. Vicki also studied Spanish and traveled with the class to Peru and Argentina 2002. Vicki joined the Lutheran Church of Holy Communion where for over 30 years she enjoyed fellowship with her church family. She volunteered with the food ministry. She was also at Thomas Jefferson hospital knitting hats for the “preemie” babies. She also served with voter registrations. Vicki leaves to cherish her loving memories cousins: Yvonne Butler, Ted Brown, Charlene Butler, James Brown, Terha Brown, Shahadah Abdullah, Malikka Saeed, Intisar Saeed, Nile Hill-Saeed and Nasreen Hill-Saeed. She leaves to mourn her longtime friends nonagenerians, Roberta McHorter, Estelle “Jimmy” Hayes, Nell Johnson and Pearl Robinson. We will all miss her witty humor, infectious laughter and loving spirit. The family would like to acknowledge neighbors and friends who all cared for her and helped whenever and however they could, especially during her recent illness. Memorial donations can be made to: The African American Museum of Philadelphia, 701 Arch Streets, Philadelphia PA 19106 or Lutheran Church of Holy Communion, 2110 Chestnut Street, Phila PA 19103. Formal Fellowship to honor her memory will be announced later due to COVID-19.
