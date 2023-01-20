Verdayne Austin Lawrence Chappell, an Army veteran and a supervisory dispatcher for the U.S. Postal Service, died on Wednesday, Jan 4, 2023. He was 85.
He was born on May 25, 1937, in Philadelphia to the late Harry Austin Lawrence Chappell and Emma Lucille.
His younger years were influenced and molded by his uncles, Upshur, Press and Woodrow. He was educated in the Philadelphia public school system and graduated from West Philadelphia High School. After graduation, Chappell joined the U.S. Army, where he was a specialist fourth class in the Special Intelligence Unit. He served from 1955 until 1958, when he was honorably discharged.
Chappell had a diverse range of work experiences. He was a long distance tractor-trailer driver for many years and often took his daughters along with him. In 1982, he started a career at the U.S. Post Office in Philadelphia. He was promoted several times and retired in 2002 as a supervisory dispatcher in the transportation department.
"His knowledge of the road allowed him to be known as the human GPS," his family said in a tribute. "You could call him for directions to any place in the United States, and he would get you there and back."
In 1992, he married Birty Delores, and from this union he gained three additional children. The couple resided in Smyrna, Delaware, and enjoyed traveling, shopping and listening to country music. They also enjoyed going to the casino and dining out.
He collected over 200 hats, enjoyed carving turkeys at holiday dinners, and gave the latest kitchen gadgets as gifts. His dating advice was well received by the younger generation of men in his family.
"Verdayne was a man who enjoyed spending time with his family," the tribute said. "Traveling nationally and internationally with his daughters brought him great joy."
He is survived by his wife, Birty Delores Chappell; sister, Jacqueline Regina Jefferson; children, Tracey Yvette Carter (Mark), Verdaynea Felicia Eason (Lloyd), Frank Kent, Alisa Strong and Tracey Williams (Martin); grandchildren, Alisa Joe, Malik Williams, Troy Carter, Verdaynea Alexis Eason, Jade Carter, Amir Kent, Ahmaad Williams and Aden Kent; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Jan. 13 at Providence Baptist Church of Germantown.
Beckett-Brown & Hodges Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
