Vera Collins Murray was born on November 1, 1936 to the late Johnnie C. and Elvin Ward in Eastman, Georgia. She attended Howard High School and pursued higher education at Delaware State College and a masters+ degree from Glassboro State College. The love of her life was her husband, William “Bull” Murray, whom she married in 1959. Vera worshipped at Central Baptist Church. Vera’s career in education spanned 33 years of diverse service in the Wilmington and Brandywine School Districts. Vera was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated and The Links, Incorporated. She is survived by her beloved husband, William L. Murray; son Brian Murray and daughter-in-law Merridith; grandsons, Ellis and Dylan; siblings, Ann Clyde Collins, Dorothy Rowe, John Collins, Elliott Collins, Trella Veal, David Collins, and cherished loved ones. Funeral 7PM, Thurs., Feb. 18th at Congo Legacy Center, 501 W. 28th St., Wilm, DE 19802; viewing 5PM-6:15PM only. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated Omega Omega Service will be held virtually, along with The Links, Incorporated Memorial Ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Delaware State University Scholarship Fund.

