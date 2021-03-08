Vellen Colbert, the last of the internationally renowned Joe Frazier Boxing Team, joined his heavenly coaching brethren on Monday, February 15, 2021. Born in Swainsboro, Georgia on July 8, 1935, Vellen, one of ten children of Eulas and Velitter Colbert, in 1953, came North to Philadelphia to escape the Jim Crow racism of the South. With little more than a dream, a kind heart, and a strong work ethic he went from a parking lot attendant to become a widely respected prominent boxing trainer at Joe Frazier’s Gym. For over 40 years he ran and managed the Golden Gloves program for aspiring amateur boxers, trained the average man or woman who wanted to learn to box, and worked in the corners of professionals such as Joe, Jackie, and Marvis Frazier, Mike Jones, Ernest Stroman and a host of other professional boxers who owe their successes in part to “Val’s” expert training. After a long and valiant battle with Parkinson’s and cancer, at the age of 86, his body and spirit gave way to the ravages of disease. He is survived by his wife of 36 years Elaine, two sons, Quentin Borum and Craig Carter, a daughter Linda Wallace, and a host of family and friends. A memorial service will be held on April 24 to celebrate his life. Please visit: www.eventbrite.com A Celebration of Life for Vellen Colbert for additional information.
