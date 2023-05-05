Valarie Hayes, a retired educator, died on Friday, April 21, 2023. She was 66.
She was born on Dec. 13, 1956, to the late Taylor Graham and Eunice Hayes in Tabor City, North Carolina.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Valarie Hayes, a retired educator, died on Friday, April 21, 2023. She was 66.
She was born on Dec. 13, 1956, to the late Taylor Graham and Eunice Hayes in Tabor City, North Carolina.
She accepted Christ as her personal Savior as a child and was an active member of Christian Stronghold Church for the past forty-two years. She served in the Repast and Greeters ministries while previously serving as a host for the Men’s Glory and Honor Group and in Children’s Church. She attended Sunday school until her health began to decline.
She left North Carolina as a child and was a graduate of Overbrook High School. She earned her undergraduate degree from Hampton University and her master’s degree from Antioch University. She later pledged Zeta Phi Beta while at Hampton.
For more than thirty years, she worked as a special education teacher for the Philadelphia School District. She worked at Dunbar Elementary, West Oak Charter, and Bartram High School. She also spent six years as a teacher at Conway, South Carolina's Horry County School District. Hayes loved education and graduated from the Jameson School of Ministry after retirement.
She met and married Douglas Wayne Rowell, and from that union came one son. Hayes published her life’s dream, a children's book, "The RECYCOS" in 2015.
She is survived by her mother, Eunice Hayes; son, Douglas Rowell; sister, Cheryl Graham; aunt, Mozella Hayes and a host of other family members and friends.
Services were held on Thursday, May 4, at Christian Stronghold Church.
215-893-5724, jjackson@phillytrib.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.