Tyrone "Butterfly" Crawley, who had an impressive boxing career as a lightweight champion, died on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Crawley was 62.
Crawley, a Philadelphia boxing legend, held titles as USBA champion, Army champion and was the first ESPN champion as well as being the WBA, WBC, IBF No. 1 contender.
Crawley was inducted into both the Pennsylvania Boxing Hall of Fame 2010 and the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003.
After his boxing career, he became a Philadelphia police officer, where he served honorably for 28 years. He was in charge of the 23rd PAL (Police Athletic League of Philadelphia) Center located at 23rd and Berks Streets.
He made a huge impact in the neighborhood mentoring thousands of kids. Ty's son, Tyrone Crawley Jr said he was flooded with hundreds of messages from admirers of his father on how much of an impact he made in their lives.
A number of celebrities also posted on social media and/or contacted Crawley's family to send their condolences such as Bernard Hopkins, Maurice Cheeks and Rasheed Wallace.
He was a highly respected officer, and served as a father figure to many. He always did things the right way, and was one of the most honorable, humble and courageous men I ever met.
Crawley achieved success in every venture. He attended Temple University where he majored in criminal justice. He served honorably in the Army as a paratrooper, a widely respected boxing champion, and a Philadelphia Police and PAL officer who served with dignity and respect. He was loved by all, and helped build the entire community.
On Monday, a balloon vigil was held Tyrone Crawley's former PAL Center. The street was packed with friends, family and admirers of him. His son Tyrone Crawley Jr. gave heartfelt speech about the impact his father made. The Philadelphia Police colors, blue and yellow balloons were raised into the air, honoring the life of Tyrone Crawley, whose life will be celebrated forever.
Crawley is survived by his two sons Kevin and Tyrone Jr., his daughter Ageenah Ford, and his granddaughter Skyyler Crawley, whom he adored.
A public viewing will be held for Crawley on Saturday, Jan. 23 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Huntingdon Valley located at 2451 Murray Avenue, Huntingdon Valley, PA. A funeral service for family only will be at 11:00 a.m.
